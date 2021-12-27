Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will announce sales of $20.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $70.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

