Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,181 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,904.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2,758.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

