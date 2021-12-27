Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $197.03

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.03 and last traded at $197.03, with a volume of 68372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

