Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 6.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $34,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,320. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $171.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.