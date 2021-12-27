Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 3.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 36,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 677.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $183.81 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

