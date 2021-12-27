Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Roble Belko & Company Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 52,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

