Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 198,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,993,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 139,799 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 860,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 147,878 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 284,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32.

