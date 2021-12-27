Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,061 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 184,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,721. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

