Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.