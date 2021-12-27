Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) is Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 228,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.96. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $109.83.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

