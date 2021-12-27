Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $167.56 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $130.16 and a 12 month high of $168.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.85.

