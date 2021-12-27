Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $38,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

MGK stock opened at $260.38 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.84 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.90.

