Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 467,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $112.33 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $113.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

