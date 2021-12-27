Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06.

