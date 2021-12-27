Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $25,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,598. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.81.

