Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Reduced by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

VB opened at $225.18 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81.

