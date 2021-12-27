Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,619,000.

VOO traded up $3.84 on Monday, hitting $436.48. The company had a trading volume of 83,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,346. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $335.37 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

