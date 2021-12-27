Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $436.55

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $436.55 and last traded at $436.47, with a volume of 92711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.55.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.