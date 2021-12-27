Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 36.7% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $151,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $435.36. 41,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,346. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $335.37 and a one year high of $435.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

