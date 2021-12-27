Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 539,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.83 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

