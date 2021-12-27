Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 64,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,208. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

