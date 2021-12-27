Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $152.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.49. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $155.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

