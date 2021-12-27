Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading 2.8% Higher

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) shares traded up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as €114.20 ($129.77) and last traded at €114.00 ($129.55). 145,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €110.85 ($125.97).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.33 ($118.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €119.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €128.58.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

