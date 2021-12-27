VAULT Market Capitalization Hits $2.80 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $2,589.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $5.53 or 0.00010679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00063030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.79 or 0.07873550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,763.41 or 0.99946644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 505,482 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

