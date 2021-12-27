Veil Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $408.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,022.77 or 1.00417515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00056881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00292126 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.95 or 0.00457592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00155148 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011303 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001669 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000952 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

