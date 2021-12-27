Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.33 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 92.1% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $867.91 million and approximately $25.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003617 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,241,336,846 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

