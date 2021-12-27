Venus Price Tops $17.40 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.40 or 0.00033805 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $205.18 million and $18.62 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,790,552 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

