Verasity Market Capitalization Achieves $195.04 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $195.04 million and $66.39 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00084005 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

