Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $321.65 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $321.65 million and $16.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.00309881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,490,741,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

