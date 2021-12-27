VeriCoin Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $828,034.24 and $501.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,319.10 or 1.00506173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00032487 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $632.30 or 0.01288551 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,435,346 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.