VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0252

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $868,942.13 and $622.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,434,460 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

