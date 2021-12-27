Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Trimmed by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

