Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VET shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$16.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.51 and a 12 month high of C$16.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

