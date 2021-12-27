Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sells $2,206,470.00 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.01. 366,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,545. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

VERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.