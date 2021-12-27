Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.73 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Watts Water Technologies worth $57,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after buying an additional 63,882 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,872,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $188.73 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.59 and its 200-day moving average is $170.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

