Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $58.52 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Insulet worth $58,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Insulet by 17.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Insulet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,156 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $273.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.63. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

