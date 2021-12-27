Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $60.90 Million Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Health Catalyst worth $60,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $39.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $516,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,920 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

