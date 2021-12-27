Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.45% of PROG worth $68,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

