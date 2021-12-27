Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 867,738 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867,738 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $62,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $65.16 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

