Vidya Trading Up 57.9% This Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and approximately $213,802.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,216,650 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

