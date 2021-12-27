VIMworld One Day Volume Tops $117,607.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $24.98 million and approximately $117,607.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001838 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.