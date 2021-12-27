VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading 2.4% Higher

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 522 ($7.02) and last traded at GBX 522 ($7.02). 91,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 298,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.86).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 508.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 479.21. The stock has a market cap of £865.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

In related news, insider Peter Hames purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 523 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £41,840 ($56,244.12).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

