Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy Buys 6,450 Shares

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VINC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. 62,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,041. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

