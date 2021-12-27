Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CFO Purchases $24,991.78 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CFO Alexander A. Seelenberger acquired 2,417 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $24,991.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VINC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.24. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

VINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth $22,303,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at $12,941,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after buying an additional 778,738 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at $5,846,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 654,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 427,122 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

