Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Laura I. Bushnell Buys 2,402 Shares

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VINC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.62. 62,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,041. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VINC shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.