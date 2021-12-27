Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Tom C. Thomas Buys 1,000 Shares

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) insider Tom C. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VINC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,041. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Equities analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

