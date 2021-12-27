VINchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $304,781.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $304,781.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VINchain Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

