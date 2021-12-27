Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vinci has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.