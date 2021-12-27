VNT Chain (VNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $168,743.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $842,789.26 and $168,743.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007304 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

