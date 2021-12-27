Vortex Defi Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $43,203.81 and approximately $1,116.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.